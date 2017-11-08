| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a prominent Mississauga landmark. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Marcus Mitanis, this view shows the MAD architects-designed details of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Absolute World, a pair of 56 and 50-storey condominium towers at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Absolute World, image by Marcus Mitanis

