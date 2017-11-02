| by Jack Landau |

At the same time as a trend towards sustainability is bringing increased focus on the age-old building medium of wood, recent changes to the Ontario Building Code have eased some restrictions on wood frame construction. To celebrate the growing importance of wood in modern city building, the Canadian Wood Council held their 17th annual Wood WORKS! Awards yesterday evening at the Delta Toronto, bringing together architects, engineers, developers and other construction industry professionals working with wood design and construction, as well as advocacy groups promoting the benefits of building and designing with wood.

12 awards were presented at the industry-led event, with the majority—ten awards—going to projects, and the remaining two handed out to individuals for their contributions to the advancement of wood construction in the building industry.

A full list of the dozen winners is included below:

Ontario Wood Award

Story Pod

Newmarket, ON

Architect: Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Story Pod, image by Shai Gil/Bob Gundu

Environmental Building Award

Active House

Etobicoke, ON

Developer: Great Gulf

Architect: superkül

Structural Engineer: Quaile Engineering

Active House, image by Igor Yu

Interior Wood Design Award

Lazaridis Hall, Wilfrid Laurier University

Waterloo, ON

Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects

Associate Architect: David Thompson Architect Ltd.

Structural Engineer: VanBoxmeer & Stranges Engineering Ltd.

Lazaridis Hall, Wilfrid Laurier University, image by Doublespace Photography

Residential Wood Design Award

House on Ancaster Creek

Ancaster, ON

Architect: Williamson Williamson Inc.

Structural Engineer: Blackwell, Faet Lab

House on Ancaster Creek, image by Ben Rahn / A-Frame

Mid-Rise Wood Design Award

Lake House Condominiums

Grimsby, ON

Developer: Branthaven Homes

Architect: Kirkor Architects + Planners

Engineer: Tacoma Engineers Inc.

Lakehouse Condos, image courtesy of Branthaven Homes

Institutional Wood Design Award < $10 M

St. David Catholic Elementary School

Sudbury, ON

Architect: Yallowega Bélanger Salach Architecture

Engineer: A2S Associates Limited

St. David Catholic Elementary School, image by Blaine Nicholls

Institutional Wood Design Award >$10 M

McEwen School of Architecture

Sudbury, ON

Architect: LGA Architectural Partners

Engineer: AECOM

McEwen School of Architecture, image by Bob Gundu

Commercial Wood Design Award

Ontario Wood Pavilion – IDS 2017

Toronto, ON

Architect: blackLAB architects inc.

Engineer: Moses Structural Engineers

Ontario Wood Pavilion – IDS 2017, image by blackLAB architects inc

Northern Ontario Excellence Award

Carpenters’ Union Local 1669 Training Centre

Thunder Bay, ON

Architect/Engineer: FORM Architecture Engineering

Carpenters’ Union Local 1669 Training Centre, image by Nicholas Bava, FORM Architecture Engineering

Jury’s Choice Award

The National Arts Centre Rejuvenation

Ottawa, ON

Architect: Diamond Schmitt Architects

Engineer: Fast + Epp

The National Arts Centre Rejuvenation, image by Doublespace Photography

Designer / Builder Award

Pratt Homes

Barrie, ON

Wood Champion Award

Tad Putyra

President and COO, Great Gulf Low-Rise; President, H+ME Technology

Toronto, ON

Marianne Berube, executive director of the Ontario Wood WORKS! program followed the ceremony with the statement, “It is our privilege to celebrate Ontario’s wood design leaders through the Wood Design Award program. Wood is an extraordinary building material, as you can see from the projects that received awards tonight."

