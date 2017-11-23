| by Jack Landau |

A proposal submitted to the City of Toronto's Planning Department earlier this month seeks an Official Plan Amendment, Zoning Bylaw Amendments, and Site Plan Approval to replace an existing 3-storey medical office building at 145 Sheppard Avenue East with a new mid-rise condominium development. Site owner Zentil Property Management aims to build an 11-storey building containing 55 condominium units and ground floor retail on the site just west of Willowdale Avenue.

145 Sheppard Avenue East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the proposed building would have a total gross floor area of 6,510 m² (70,078 ft²), consisting of 6,305 m² (67,866 ft²) of residential space spread across 55 units, and 205 m² (2,206 ft²) of retail fronting onto Sheppard. The building would reach a height of 41.2 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse.

North elevation, 145 Sheppard Avenue East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

145 Sheppard East's condominium units would range in size between 47 m² (506 ft²) and 77 m² (825 ft²), in a mix of 21 one-bedroom layouts, 23 one-bedroom+den layouts, and 11 two-bedroom layouts. Residents would have access to 110 m² second floor party room with access to a 110 m² of outdoor terrace.

South elevation, 145 Sheppard Avenue East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Due to the constrained conditions of the 931 m² (10,021 ft²) site, a pair of car elevators would be used to access the five-level underground garage's 47 parking spaces, divided between 40 resident spaces, 5 visitor parking spaces, and 2 retail spaces. The first underground level would also support 38 long-term bicycle parking spaces, while an additional 4 short-term bicycle parking spaces would be housed at grade.

Street level and vehicle access, 145 Sheppard Avenue East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans include the materials that will be used to finish the mid-rise. They include a mix of multiple tones of grey and white precast frames, spandrel panels, frosted and vision glazing, and composite inner frames with wood finishes.

Skyline, 145 Sheppard Avenue East, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

