| by Jack Landau |

The wide suburban Etobicoke arterial road The Queensway, dominated by single-storey strip commercial buildings, some with apartments on a second floor, is in the midst of transforming into a more mixed-use Avenue as denser residential development has begun to replace the the older building stock. Now, a proposal from Marlin Spring Developments for a property at 1197 The Queensway between Islington and Kipling Avenues will add to the makeover, as the recent application for rezoning outlines plans for a 12-storey Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium with retail uses at grade.

1197 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Located immediately west of IQ Condos at the southwest corner of The Queensway and Zorra Street, the building would rise to a height of 49.5 metres, with a 44-metre height to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, with an additional 5.5 metre-tall cooling tower above. The building would have 11,919 m² of residential floor area, and 347 m² of retail space fronting onto The Queensway.

North elevation, 1197 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

1197 The Queensway is proposed with 159 condominium units coming in a mix of 73 one-bedrooms (46% of total), including 20 with dens, 67 two-bedrooms (42% of total), including 38 with dens, and 19 three-bedrooms (12% of total). The units are spread across all level of the building, including a selection of at-grade units with direct access from the street.

West elevation, 1197 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a selection of amenity spaces including a residential lobby with entrances off of both street frontages, with a 94 m² indoor amenity space located to the rear. More amenities would be included on the uppermost level, including a 224 m² indoor space that connects with a 318 m² outdoor roof deck.

East elevation, 1197 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The development would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 92 resident parking spaces as well as 23 visitor spaces. Three car-share spaces would be found on the P1 level. 120 bicycle spaces are proposed, with 50 long-term spaces on the P1 parking level and an additional 58 long-term and 12 short-term spaces at grade.

South elevation, 1197 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

