Following a series of design revisions that resulted in a scaled-back three-tower plan, marketing has begun for the first two 29 and 45-storey towers of Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' Auberge On The Park. With the Graziani + Corazza-designed project at the Mid-Toronto intersection of Leslie and Eglinton now accepting registrations, the release of marketing materials continues to reveal new details of the community's features, including a series of renderings highlighting the development's II BY IV Design-appointed amenity offerings.

Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

In a recent article covering the project's design revisions, we briefly touched on the development's lobby space, which features a concierge desk backed by a feature wall with an organic form. The lobby also offers plush, oversized seating, while marble and wood grain finishes contribute to what Tridel describes as a French-inspired aesthetic. Additional images of the lobby can be viewed in our database file for the project, linked at the bottom of the article.

Lobby at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

This aesthetic carries over to the building's party/multipurpose room, which features similar marble and wood finishes, ample seating, a dining area with a kitchenette, and design touches like oversized floral pendant lamps.

Party room at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

Renderings highlight three distinct spaces within Auberge's fitness centre, including areas for cardio, Yoga, and spinning. Below, a rendering of Auberge's Yoga space shows an interesting design feature in the form of a series of vertical piers with wood grain details framing glazing, allowing natural light to enter the space while preserving an intimate, semi-private ambiance for participants.

Yoga space at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

Atop the five-storey podium dividing the two towers, Auberge will include an outdoor amenity deck offering grills and seating for al fresco dining, a shade trellis structure, and an outdoor pool with some partially-submerged lounge seating.

Outdoor amenity deck at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

The deck is adjacent to an indoor spa featuring floor-to-ceiling glazing that fills the space with natural light, with luxurious blue tile finishes covering walls and a central, raised hot tub with perimeter overflow.

Spa at Auberge on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

