| by Jack Landau |

Toronto faces shortage of family-friendly condos; TTC test of new signalling system ‘exceeded expectations’; Scarborough strip mall slated for expropriation to power subway; and more news:

Bike-riding parking officer is still off Twitter— and off the job (Metro News)

How cracks could appear in the Sidewalk dream: Hume (Toronto Star)

Toronto faces shortage of family-friendly condos: report (Globe and Mail)

Civic Tech: Sidewalk Labs is selling quality of life, but is Toronto buying? (Torontoist)

TTC test of new signalling system ‘exceeded expectations’ (Toronto Star)

Scarborough strip mall slated for expropriation to power subway (Inside Toronto)

Cycling advocates hope election of Montreal mayor will inspire change on the streets of Toronto (Metro News)

City launches ‘quick-clear squads’ on DVP, Gardiner (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Curvy 465 North Park Approaching Final Height (Chicago)

Multi-Storey Perimeter Columns on Display as Gold House Rises (Vancouver)

New 12 Street S.E. Bridge Enters Final Stages of Construction (Calgary)

ICE District Confirms JW Marriott Now the Tallest Building in Edmonton (Edmonton)