| by Jack Landau |

Anger as City proposes the public donate to pay for road-safety plan; TTC board has approved time-based transfers; Let’s better harness our growth to pay for Rail Deck Park; and more news:

Help name a street in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood (Inside Toronto)

Anger as City proposes the public donate to pay for road-safety plan (Metro News)

This one chart shows developers rushing to the OMB before it’s too late (Torontoist)

Toronto-style sidewalk cafés may soon be allowed in Scarborough (Inside Toronto)

TTC board has approved time-based transfers (Daily Hive)

Don’t turn City Hall into a fortress (Globe and Mail)

Let’s better harness our growth to pay for Rail Deck Park (and other parks too) (Torontoist)

Think tank says Toronto earns a 'C', Surrey an 'A+' for budget process (Metro News)

Mayor John Tory supports taking a second look at tunnelling for Eglinton LRT (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Snøhetta Designs Chiseled Tower for New York City (New York)

Finding New Life in the Stanley Theatre (Vancouver)

The Military History Behind Signal Hill's Geoglyph (Calgary)

Council Sends Holyrood Gardens Project Back for More Study (Edmonton)