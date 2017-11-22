| by Jack Landau |

Andy Byford leaving the TTC for a job with New York City Transit; Art classes to take place at Union Station; Toronto looking at rebranding homeless services as part of shelter overhaul plan; and more news:

Andy Byford leaving the TTC for a job with New York City Transit (Toronto Star)

Sharpen your pencils: Art classes to take place at Union Station (Metro News)

TTC staff to host inaugural Santa's Streetcar event in Toronto's Beach (Inside Toronto)

Can the government save the middle-class wannabe homeowner in Toronto and Vancouver? (Globe and Mail)

National housing strategy to include rental benefit (Toronto Star)

Andy Byford shows how effective leadership is the better way for the TTC (Globe and Mail)

Toronto looking at rebranding homeless services as part of shelter overhaul plan (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Canada Science and Technology Museum Opens in Ottawa (Ottawa)

Creating the Bing Thom-Designed Chan Centre for the Performing Arts (Vancouver)

Saving The Grand Theatre (Calgary)

A Vestige of 1800s Edmonton: The Strathcona Hotel (Edmonton)