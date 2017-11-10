| by Jack Landau |

Toronto council supports making Park Lawn GO station a priority; TTC plans to buy first electric buses, wants emissions-free fleet by 2040; Bay-Dundas bus terminal looks to recapture its ‘sense of grandeur’; and more news:

Tweeting bicycle officer a powerful voice that shouldn’t be silenced: Micallef (Toronto Star)

Toronto council supports making Park Lawn GO station a priority (Inside Toronto)

TTC plans to buy first electric buses, wants emissions-free fleet by 2040 (Metro News)

Iron Guppy keeps Port Lands afloat in downtown Toronto (Toronto Star)

Twelve photos that capture what it’s like to work in a crane 700 feet above Toronto’s streets (Toronto Life)

Scarborough subway debate lacks vital information: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: Toronto’s AirBNB regulations are a confused, half-hearted distraction (National Post)

Breaking down barriers in southwest Scarborough (Spacing Toronto)

Bay-Dundas bus terminal looks to recapture its ‘sense of grandeur’ (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Solar Panels Coming to New York's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village (New York)

Altus Group Report Puts Real Estate Investment at Record Levels (Vancouver)

CMLC to Unveil Master Plan for Victoria Park in January (Calgary)

Nearly Two Years of Growth in the ICE District (Edmonton)