| by Jack Landau |

High-rise development is an important tool in fighting urban sprawl, often touted as the only real solution to Toronto's increasing population and decreasing developable land, and while it is indeed necessary in addressing the city's pressing housing shortage, fine-grained solutions like laneway housing are garnering increased attention. With the ability to add new housing options to the approximately 300 kilometres of laneways that connect backyards, garages, and streets around the city, laneway housing needs to be better considered.

Laneway in Toronto's Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood, image by edk7 via Flickr

Laneway houses do exist in Toronto in small numbers, they are not permitted as of right under the City's current policies and application requirements. This will be the topic of an upcoming public consultation, to be held this Thursday at City Hall. During the meeting, City Planning staff will introduce the public to "The Changing Lanes study", which reviews the existing rules on laneway housing, and considers the potential from relaxing these rules. Members of the public will be given the chance to provide input, which along with future public consultations, will inform City Planning's review and recommendations, expected to be considered by City Council next year.

The public consultation takes place this Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6:30-9 PM in the Council Chamber at City Hall.