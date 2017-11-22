| by Jack Landau |

In the months since ground was broken for Cadillac Fairview's new 32-storey office tower at 16 York, plenty of work has been accomplished for the new architectsAlliance and B+H Architects-designed project in Toronto's South Core. Following the May ground breaking event, the next major news came towards the end of August, when excavation of the project's underground garage was wrapping up, and two tower cranes were installed, marking the start of forming for the project's underground parking levels.

Below grade forming for 16 York, image by Forum contributor drum118

Contractors PCL Construction are working on an aggressive construction timeline, targeting June 1st, 2020 as the opening date. Being built 'on spec', it's rare to publish a date this far out, but it's presumably key to attracting tenants. The current stage of work involves the forming of the tower's 3.5-level parking garage, which will contain a total of 289 spaces. Views into the pit reveal that forming has progressed significantly since late summer, with work currently furthest along at the east end, closest to York Street.

Below grade forming for 16 York, image by Forum contributor drum118

The $479 million project will eventually rise 518 feet into the South Core skyline, introducing 879,000 ft² of office space to the increasingly dense southerly extension of the Financial District. 16 York follows the 2015 completion of the 67 and 57-storey Ïce Condominiums, which share the same block as the new office tower.

16 York, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview

The green roof canopy over the complex's podium will act as an aesthetic bridge linking the curves of Ïce with the rectilinear simplicity of 16 York. The canopy will frame the new office tower's lobby, which is also set to be the location of the project's yet-to-be-revealed public art component.

16 York's York Street frontage, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview

We will keep you up-to-date as construction progresses.