| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A rezoning application has been submitted to the City for 1376 Kingston Road, at the intersection with Cornell Avenue in the Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood. Submitted to the City of Toronto by WND Associates Limited on behalf of Atria Development, the 8-storey residential building is situated across the road from the Toronto Hunt Club, offering views over the golf course down to Lake Ontario. Designed by A& Associates Architects, the “Avenue-style” 8-storey built form represents a mass and scale in keeping with other recent developments along this stretch of road.

Looking northwest to 1376 Kingston Road, image by A & Architects

Currently three separate lots, 1376 through 1386 Kingston Road is occupied by an auto garage, a worship space and a private residence. The front massing rises 6 storeys along Kingston Road on the south and Cornell Avenue on the east. Stepped-back terraces on the north side of the building transition the building down to the low-rise neighbourhood to the north, while the upper two residential storeys are also stepped-back on the south side, providing larger than normal outdoor space for the two-storey penthouses facing the lake.

Aerial view of 1376-1386 Kingston Road facing north, image via WND Associates Planning & Urban Design

With a building gross floor area of 5,509m², the proposal includes 50 new residential units on site including 2 bachelor suites, 10 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units. Most units will contain a private outdoor balcony or terrace space. The proposal has been intentionally planned to feature larger units, promoting these residences as “family-sized” living spaces—contributing to the revitalization of the Kingston Road corridor. A 103 m² indoor amenity space along with 83 m² of outdoor amenity space will be available for residents use on the top floor, with is otherwise mostly taken up by the mechanical penthouse. It is topped with a 105m² green roof.

Looking north to 1376 Kingston Road, image by A & Architects

A three-level below-grade parking garage contains 50 parking spaces, 46 of these for residential use and 4 designated as visitor spaces. A total of 38 residential bicycle storage spaces will also be available in the parkade.

The proposal falls on a section of Kingston Road designated as an "Avenue" in Toronto's Official Plan, one which has seen the beginning of redevelopment activity in the last few years, no doubt as views over the Hunt Club will be highly sought after. Projects of similar massing and nature are have been proposed, approved, or are under construction to the east and west, including The Upper Beach Club Condo—7 storeys, 41 units—at 1390 Kingston Road across Cornell Avenue to the east, and to the west, the Residences at The Hunt Club—9 storeys, 75 units—at 1350 Kingston Road, Hunt Club Terrace Condos—6 storeys, 17 units—at 1340 Kingston, and 1316 Kingston with 7 storeys, 30 units.

We will return with updates as additional information on this development emerges. In the meantime, you can view more renderings and get building facts by visiting the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to join the discussion? Visit our associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.