| by Jack Landau |

Midtown Toronto's intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Eglinton is a few years away from the opening of a Crosstown LRT station, priming the area for greater densities. Just north of the future station entrance at the intersection's northwest corner, plans are in the works to redevelop the existing Best Western Roehampton Hotel & Suites, a 10-storey building at 808 Mt. Pleasant Road.

Site of 808 Mt. Pleasant Road, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Submitted to the City earlier this month, the proposal—tabled by a numbered company attached to developer Streetwise Capital—seeks rezoning to permit the construction of a 44-storey mixed-use building with ground floor retail and condominium units above. Designed by Sweeny &Co Architects Inc., the building would consist of a 37-storey residential point tower above a 7-storey mixed-use podium, measuring 143.8 metres to the uppermost residential floor, and 148.2 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse level.

808 Mt. Pleasant Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

At street level, the project would front Mt. Pleasant with two retail units, one 206 m² and the other 177 m². 457 condominium units are proposed above, coming in a mix of 248 (54%) one-bedroom units, 161 (35%) two-bedroom units, and 48 (11%) three-bedroom units. Just under half (46%) of these units will be large two bedrooms and three-bedroom layouts, designed to be both accessible and cater to larger families.

Elevation diagrams, 808 Mt. Pleasant Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 1,836 m² in amenity spaces, housed on the 2nd and 8th levels of the building. 607 m² and 312 m² indoor spaces will be located on levels 2 and 8 respectively, complemented by a 582 m² outdoor space on level 2 and a 332 m² outdoor space on level 8, both designed by landscape architect Land Art Design.

Podium, , 808 Mt. Pleasant Road, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A 4-level underground garage is proposed containing spaces for 166 vehicles. 464 bicycle parking spaces are housed both in the underground garage and at grade, divided between 413 long-term spaces and 51 short-term spaces.

