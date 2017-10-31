| by Jack Landau |

The build-out of Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Shores community continues as construction progresses on two condo projects—Eau du Soleil and Cove at Waterways. Only a few more sites are still to be developed on the lake-side of Lake Shore Boulevard, with two of them now closer to going under construction. Following on Voyager I and II, Explorer I and II, Nautilus, Waterscapes, Lago, and Riva del Lago, Vita and Vita Two On The Lake represent Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's 9th and 10th towers in the Humber Bay Shores community.

Vita and Vita Two on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

With marketing in full swing for second phase Vita Two, tweaked plans for both towers were resubmitted to the City of Toronto in September, tidying up details in advance of receiving the approvals needed to move ahead with the buildings. The new documents were posted on the City's website in October, with the developer expecting the City's issuance of the Notice of Approval Conditions (NOAC) once materials have been reviewed.

Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

The 53 and 14-storey Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condo towers will add a total of 654 condominium units to the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood. Coming in a mix of 1 studio unit, 391 one-bedrooms, 258 two-bedrooms, and 4 with three or more bedrooms, they range in size from 478 ft² to 2,078 ft².

Vita On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Over 900 parking spaces will be built into the development’s 6-level underground parking garage, running the roughly 180-metre length of the site. Annie Craig Drive, a new local road through the community, will be extended between the two towers and over the top of the hidden garage.

Vita and Vita Two on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

