In a city changing as fast as Toronto, sometimes one year is all it takes to illustrate a dramatic transformation. This is very true in the emerging East Bayfront community, where new residential and commercial developments are creating a neighbourhood from scratch in an area once dominated by light industry and vacant brownfield sites.

Just over one year ago, in mid-October of 2016, freshly formed concrete columns could be seen rising above the Queens Quay and Lower Sherbourne intersection at the site of Great Gulf's Monde Condominiums, a 44-storey condominium tower with architecture by Moshe Safdie in partnership with Quadrangle. Captured from an elevated vantage point in Toronto's Distillery District, this view also shows Tridel and Hines' Aqualina, which was partially clad and having its upper levels formed.

Ground floor columns rising at Monde site, October 2016, image by Forum contributor Razz

One year later, and a wider view is required to capture the full height of Monde in the image below. Now nearing its final 150-metre height, terraced stepbacks mark the tower's upper floors, while curtainwall cladding now seals off over half of the tower. At the lower left, the completed Aqualina is now welcoming the first of its residents, and will soon be joined by additional condominium developments both under construction and in marketing further to the east.

Monde nearing its final height, October 2017, image by Forum contributor Razz

