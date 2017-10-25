| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's Yonge and College area. Submitted by Forum contributor ChesterCopperpot, this view is centred on Canderel's YC Condos, with Lanterra's Wellesley on the Park and TeaHouse 501 Yonge projects visible at the upper right and centre right of the image respectively.

Aerial view of the Yonge and College area, image by Forum contributor ChesterCopperpot

