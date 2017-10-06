| by Jack Landau |

A recent storm created some dramatic conditions over Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection earlier in the week, highlighted in today's Photo of the Day. Captured from the upper floors of the Uptown Residences on Balmuto Street, this shot from Forum contributor Benito faces east at One Bloor East, illuminated by the setting sun and featuring a rainbow and stormy skies as a backdrop.

One Bloor East and a rainbow at sunset, image by Forum contributor Benito

