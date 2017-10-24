| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a new addition rising into the Toronto skyline. Submitted to the Massey Tower Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view shows the 60-storey Hariri Pontarini-designed condo tower from MOD Developments Inc. making an impact on a skyline view from a condominium tower in the Distillery District.

Massey Tower rising into skyline views, image by Forum contributor Razz

