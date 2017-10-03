| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's East York area for a southwest-facing view towards the Downtown skyline. Submitted to our Toronto Skyline thread by contributor Koolgreen, this shot was captured by drone from a height of 300 metres, showing the Don Valley Parkway at the far right, and O'Connor Drive cutting through the right centre of the frame.

Toronto skyline viewed from 300 metres above East York, image by Forum contributor Koolgreen

