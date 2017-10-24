| by Jack Landau |

With the sold out first tower at the nascent Kip District community now topped off at a height of 28 storeys on Dundas Street West in Etobicoke, Concert Properties is gearing up for the weekend launch of the five-tower development's second phase. Taking place on October 28th from 11 AM to 5 PM at the project's presentation centre at 5143 Dundas West, the public launch will give prospective purchasers the opportunity to familiarize themselves with what's on offer at the 24-storey second phase tower.

Designed by Quadrangle, the project's second phase will rise to the northeast of the topped out first phase, along the diamond-shaped site's Dundas Street West frontage.

The tower's 285 condominium suites will be available in a range of layouts, with one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, and two-bedroom configurations being offered in the first release, priced from the low $300,000s. Suites at Kip 2 will include linear kitchen arrangements with built-in KitchenAid ovens and cooktops, integrated KitchenAid dishwashers, and quartz countertops and backsplashes. A similar palette of finishes carry over to the washrooms and bathrooms.

Residents will have access to a collection of amenities, with indoor spaces including a lobby lounge with concierge, a party room and connected residents' lounge, a dining room, a furnished guest suite with a private balcony, a fitness centre, and a pet wash station. Outdoor amenities will include a landscaped rooftop terrace with grilling stations, outdoor dining, sitting and lounging space. At ground level, the community will enjoy a new central park, while retail spaces will front Dundas. It is a short walk from the Kip District to Kipling subway and GO station.

We will return with further details as marketing of the project progresses.