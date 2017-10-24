| by Jack Landau |

With two buildings now completed at Tridel and Dorsay's Atria Condos community, work on the next phases of the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed community are underway on Sheppard Avenue East, just west of where North York and Scarborough meet. The community's first buildings—the completed 43-storey Alto and the 8-storey Parkside—are now being joined by the 26-storey Trio, and the 19-storey Parfait.

(L-R) Parkside, Alto, and Trio, image by Craig White

A mid-rise podium mirroring the massing of Parkside is now topped out along the site's Sheppard Avenue frontage. Cladding installation has recently commenced on it, with the latest images going hints as to how the podium will appear once fully clad. This section is being finished with window wall panels with reflective green glazing, narrow grey mullions, and grey louvres for unit ventilation. The podium will connect Trio, rising in behind, below, to Parfait, which has no crane yet.

Mid-rise component fronting Sheppard, image by Craig White

Trio is now 16 storeys high, leaving just ten more residential levels to form before work can commence on the tower's mechanical penthouse level.

Trio standing 16 storeys tall, image by Craig White

Parfait is the most recent to begin construction, with shoring now complete and excavation underway for the building's underground parking component. A first row of tie backs has been installed along the walls of the excavated pit, and crews are now digging down to the position of the second row of tie backs. Structural caisson work is expected to begin in November.

Parfait at Atria, image courtesy of Tridel

