| by Jack Landau |

Among the many proposals submitted to the City of Toronto's Planning Department in the final days of 2016 was a plan from Lash Group Of Companies to add a new tower to their growing ME Living Condos community at Markham Road and Ellesmere in Scarborough. Those plans called for a 39-storey condominium tower, 11 storeys taller than the approved phases at the site. Following the City's refusal in Spring 2017, the proponent brought a scaled-back proposal to planning staff, which was submitted in late September.

East facing view of new phase at ME Living Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

designed by Turner Fleischer Architects,

First proposed at 123.4 m, the reduced tower's new height is 109.8 m for 34 floors. Similarly, the overall gross floor area (GFA) has been reduced from 31,184 m² down to 27,090 m², with the floor space index (FSI) falling from 10.89 to 9.46 times the area of the lot. The reductions mean 47 fewer units than in the 39-storey version. Totalling 333, they are proposed to consist of 202 one-bedrooms, 98 two-bedrooms, and 34 three-or-more bedroom units.

Northeast facing aerial view of new phase at ME Living Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The positioning of the tower has also been modified slightly, with the south end of the building shifted a mere 0.4 metres to the north to accommodate a future road widening along the building's Brimorton Drive frontage. The building's east side has been pushed 6.1 metres to the west to make space for a new 296 m² park.

Northwest facing aerial view of new phase at ME Living Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Significant revisions the the proposal's below-grade garage have reduced its size from 6 levels to 4. The overall parking count has dropped from the previously proposed 405 parking spaces to a 229, divided into 157 resident spaces, 49 visitor spaces, and 23 spaces serving the project's two-storey retail component.

Podium, new phase at ME Living Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Meanwhile, as planning for the new tower advances, construction is well underway for the initial phases in the ME Living community. The image below, captured earlier in the week, shows concrete and rebar of the community's first phase now rising above Markham Road following the forming of the underground garage.

Construction at ME Living Condos, image by Forum contributor OneCity

We will return as new information emerges about the project.