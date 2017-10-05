| by Jack Landau |

Google’s Sidewalk Labs preferred partner on Toronto waterfront development; Toronto city council votes 24-11 against renaming stadium after late mayor Rob Ford; Jennifer Keesmaat to teach at University of Toronto; and more news:

Google’s Sidewalk Labs preferred partner on Toronto waterfront development (Globe and Mail)

This Forest Hill couple sued their neighbours for $2.5 million over a house renovated to look like theirs (Toronto Star)

Toronto city council votes 24-11 against renaming stadium after late mayor Rob Ford (National Post)

AGO has made art world more inclusive, but work still to be done: director (Globe and Mail)

Jennifer Keesmaat to teach at University of Toronto (Toronto Star)

SmartTrack meeting promises more details about east-end Toronto plan (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Maison de Radio-Canada Breaks Ground in Montreal (Montreal)

World's Tallest Passive House Proposed for Vancouver (Vancouver)

East Village's INK Begins Above-Grade Climb (Calgary)

West Block: Development Activity Returns to Infamous Glenora Site (Edmonton)



