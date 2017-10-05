Google’s Sidewalk Labs preferred partner on Toronto waterfront development; Toronto city council votes 24-11 against renaming stadium after late mayor Rob Ford; Jennifer Keesmaat to teach at University of Toronto; and more news:
Google’s Sidewalk Labs preferred partner on Toronto waterfront development (Globe and Mail)
This Forest Hill couple sued their neighbours for $2.5 million over a house renovated to look like theirs (Toronto Star)
Toronto city council votes 24-11 against renaming stadium after late mayor Rob Ford (National Post)
AGO has made art world more inclusive, but work still to be done: director (Globe and Mail)
Jennifer Keesmaat to teach at University of Toronto (Toronto Star)
SmartTrack meeting promises more details about east-end Toronto plan (Inside Toronto)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
New Maison de Radio-Canada Breaks Ground in Montreal (Montreal)
World's Tallest Passive House Proposed for Vancouver (Vancouver)
East Village's INK Begins Above-Grade Climb (Calgary)
West Block: Development Activity Returns to Infamous Glenora Site (Edmonton)