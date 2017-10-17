| by Jack Landau |

Toronto should adopt more cargo biking, report says; Don’t sell the Hearn; Yonge Street will become more pedestrian-friendly — whether or not drivers like it; and more news:

Toronto should adopt more cargo biking, report says (Toronto Star)

Meeting planned for proposed condo on former slaughterhouse site (Inside Toronto)

Don’t sell the Hearn (Torontoist)

Yonge Street will become more pedestrian-friendly — whether or not drivers like it: Hume (Toronto Star)

RBC CEO backs new measures to help cool housing markets (Globe and Mail)

Twitter cracks down again on Ford satire accounts (Torontoist)

A modest proposal: An archeology park for downtown Toronto (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Computer Drawings Highlight Skeleton of Hadid's One Thousand Museum (Miami)

Marcon to Build Coquitlam's Tallest Building (Vancouver)

The Hat Tips Above Grade in East Village (Calgary)

Stantec Tower Transitioning to Residential Floor Construction (Edmonton)