| by Jack Landau |

Two more towers have reached their final heights in Toronto's Regent Park community, part of the third phase in the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and The Daniels Corporation's full neighbourhood revitalization. The 10 and 29-storey rental towers of Regent Park's Block 27 are the latest to top out in the community, standing above the southwest of corner of the Dundas and River Street intersection.

Block 27's towers viewed from the west at Sumach Street, image by Jack Landau

Featuring architecture by RAW Design, the towers are being finished in neutral white, grey, and black pigmented precast panels arranged in a pattern, with the cladding gradually shifting from dark to light as the buildings rise. This pattern is most evident on the 29-storey tower, where it now covers roughly two thirds of the building.

29-storey tower at Block 27, image by Craig White

The view above shows the first signs of glazing on the 29-storey tower's lower floors. Adding to the main exterior expression mentioned above, the window wall system consists of a combination of coloured metal and back-painted glass spandrel panels, vision glass, and pre-finished aluminum louvres. A very similar building envelope system is now almost fully in place on the 10-storey tower, with only a few panels still awaiting installation.

Cladding on Block 27's 10-storey building, image by Jack Landau

With the buildings at their final heights of 115 feet and 309 feet, and cladding installation progressing, work is now well underway on the complex's interiors. Upon completion in 2018, the 29-storey tower will house 181 rental units, while the 10-storey building will contain an additional 95 rentals.

Block 27 topped out in Regent Park, image by Forum contributor 111

Additional information and renderings of the project can be found in our Block 27 database file, linked below.