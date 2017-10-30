| by Craig White |

The Madison Group has submitted a zoning by-law amendment application for a 45-storey mixed-use residential tower on the east side of Downtown Toronto at 114 and 120 Church Street, and at 59 Richmond Street East. The property does not include 124 Church, better known as the home of McVeigh's Irish Pub, and would surround it.

Looking southwest to McVeigh's and 120 Church, image retrieved from a submission to the City to Toronto

The Teeple Architects-designed building, 149.5 m/490 ft high, would feature retail at grade, and either retail or commercial office space on the second floor. 567 residential units would be found on the floors above, made up of 215 one-bedrooms (38%), 295 two-bedrooms (52%) , and 57 three-bedrooms (10%). A Privately Owned Publicly accessible Space (POPS) is proposed for the southeast corner of the building at Church and Lombard.

Stepbacks have been incorporated into the building's design at various levels to reflect datum lines of adjacent and nearby buildings. In the image above, a 3-metre setback can be seen to the west of 124 Church where the building fronts on Richmond, continuing the height of 124 Church, and meant to retain its prominence at the corner of Richmond and Church. To the south of 124, the building's brick-framed podium levels step back above the 5th floor, referencing the height of the heritage-designated Art Deco-style building across the street at 103 Church.

Looking northwest to 120 Church, image retrieved from a submission to the City to Toronto

There are further stepbacks, including above the 7th floor at the southwest corner, and above the 20th floor on the northwest corner. The rooftop area above both of those stepbacks will become outdoor amenity terraces, with indoor amenities located beside them on the 8th and 21st floors.

Below ground, the building is proposed to have 3 underground parking levels with spaces for 129 cars, 37 of them for visitors or retail/commercial use, continuing a trend in Downtown developments of far fewer spaces being proposed than there are suites. While the by-law would require 483 spaces for the building if it were approved as otherwise proposed, the City of Toronto has been accepting lower numbers of parking spaces, both acknowledging that fewer residents living Downtown have cars these days, and supporting the City's plan to promote active and mass transportation as alternatives to private vehicle use.

584 bicycle parking spaces are planned for the building; 511 of them for residents and the rest for visitors.

We will look at the building again when new information becomes available.