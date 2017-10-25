| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise residential development has been proposed for Midtown Toronto's increasingly dense Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Kitty corner from the construction site for the new Eglinton station on the Crosstown LRT, developer Madison Group has submitted a zoning bylaw amendment application for a 36-storey, Hariri Pontarini Architects and Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower at 50-60 Eglinton Avenue West, on the northwest corner at Duplex.

Looking north towards 50-60 Eglinton West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The site is currently occupied by two structures; a two-storey brick building from 1920 at 50 Eglinton West, originally built by Toronto Hydro as a substation in 1920, and the three-storey brick and glass extension at 60 Eglinton West. While the building at 60 Eglinton West would be taken down to make way for the new development, the existing east and south facades of the decommissioned hydro building would be preserved in-situ and incorporated into the base of the new development.

Existing buildings at 50-60 Eglinton West, image retrieved from Google Street View

The heritage element's incorporation into the podium includes brick-framed sections of window in the expansion areas to the north and west, it all being designed to create a relationship with the Madison's 90 Eglinton Avenue West development planned to the immediate west. The existing hydro building's east facade fronting onto Duplex Avenue currently lacks windows at grade due to the building's original use. To create better interaction between the podium and the street, the east facade would be opened up through new glazing, framing views into a 1872 m² retail space. ERA Architects is responsible for the heritage elements in the design.

Base of 50-60 Eglinton West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Above the 13.5 to 17.5 metre-tall podium, a 33-storey point tower would rise to a height of 124 metres, measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level. The tower's corners are curved, with black framing on the glazing and balcony guards. A minimalist four-storey "reveal" is designed to create a visual distinction between the heritage podium and modern, detailed tower.

The tower would house the bulk of the building's 401 condominium suites, with the remainder of them on the podium's third level. The units are proposed in a mix of 102 one-bedrooms (25.4% of total), 167 one-bedroom+dens (41.6% of total), 32 two-bedrooms (8% of total), 60 two-bedroom+dens (15%of total), and 40 three-bedrooms (10% of total).

Looking north towards 50-60 Eglinton West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would access to a selection of amenity spaces, including a 536 m² outdoor space and connected 250 m² indoor space on the fourth floor, as well as an approximately 350 m² indoor space on the third floor. An additional 218 m² outdoor amenity deck on the 36th floor would offer building residents views of the surrounding city.

Below grade, the tower would be served by a four-level underground parking garage, with access from Duplex Avenue. The garage's 112 parking spaces would be divided between 90 spaces for resident use and 22 spaces for visitor use. 402 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed, divided between 361 residents bicycle parking spaces and 41 visitor parking spaces. The bicycle parking would be partially housed within the underground levels and partially at-grade.

Base of 50-60 Eglinton West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.