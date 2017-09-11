| by Jack Landau |

A condominium development in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area will soon add some architectural flare to the neighbourhood, while also adding a new entrance to Wellesley Station on the TTC's Line 1 subway. Now rising above Dundonald Street, just northeast of Wellesley Station, Worsley Urban Partners' Totem Condos is well on its way to a final height of 18 storeys, currently standing 11 storeys above the tree-lined side street, with work underway on level 12.

Totem Condos viewed from Dundonald Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

When we last checked in on construction back in mid-June, work was underway on the project's fourth floor. Now 8 storeys taller, the project's architecture by RAW Design, inspired by Mid-Century Modernism, is becoming more noticeable. A three-story projection that wraps around the building's northeast corner is now evident in views from the street, while stepbacks have formed above the 10th floor's east side and a cantilever on the west side. The now-apparent massing—and soon-to-materialize exterior finishes—draw architectural inspiration from both the mid-1950s Commercial Travellers’ Association of Canada Building that formerly occupied the site, (its facade will be replicated at the base of the tower), as well as the stacked aesthetic of New York's New Museum.

Totem Condos viewed from the northeast on Dundonald Street, image by Forum contributor dragontea

A few milestones are expected over the coming months, including the tower's topping out at 64 metres, and the start of cladding installation. A range of materials will be used on Totem's exterior, with a mix of clear glazing framed in aluminium mullions, pewter-hued glass spandrel, basalt-black ceramic tile, metal panels, travertine panels made from salvaged materials, glazed salvaged brick veneers, manganese ironspot brick, Fibre C "Oko Skin" panels, and cobalt coloured aluminum fins.

Totem Condos viewed from the west on Dundonald Street, image by Forum contributor dragontea

Residents of Totem's 120 condominium units will have access to a selection of interior amenities, featuring spaces appointed by interior designers U31. These spaces—which include a dining room, lounge, and bar—will be joined by two outdoor amenity terraces.

Totem Condos, image courtesy of Worsley Urban Partners

