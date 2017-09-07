| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday covers a condominium development tucked away on a side street of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. Back in April 2009, construction had recently risen above grade at the site of The Benvenuto Group's 83 Redpath Avenue, a 21-storey, Sweeny &Co Architects-designed condominium development just south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Facing southeast on Redpath Avenue, April 2009, image by Forum contributor Carter

Returning to the scene in September 2017 reveals the completed 212-unit condo and townhome development. Since work wrapped up on the project in 2010, 83 Redpath has become a fan favourite, taking home the winner for best residential development at the 2012 Pug Awards, and remaining as one of the most striking recent developments in the neighbourhood.

83 Redpath Avenue, September 2017, image by Jack Landau

A skyward view reveals the full scope of the tower's design, one of the first in Toronto with staggered window and panel walls.

83 Redpath Avenue, September 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!