| by Jack Landau |

We are halfway about into the five-phase revitalization of Toronto's Regent Park community, and work is now closing in on completion for one of the final buildings from the project's second phase, known in Planningspeak as Block 24S, at 50 Regent Park Boulevard south of Dundas. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the new residential development—consisting of two nine-storey volumes joined by a row of two-storey townhouse units—has been progressing steadily since October 2015, when shoring for the project commenced.

Block 24S at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

In the time since work began, the project's single-level underground parking component was excavated, a tower crane was installed in April 2016, and the building's structure has been formed and topped out. Most recently, installation of exterior cladding has transformed the look of the building, with a predominantly red brick finish set against a backdrop of white window wall and spandrel panels. One notable element of the exterior treatment is the brick-clad balconies, a departure from the typical fritted glazing or newly popular perforated aluminum balcony treatments used on most new Toronto residential developments.

South facade of Block 24S at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Block 24S will add 155 rental units back into to the re-built community, in a mix of 15 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units, and 107 three-or-more-bedroom units. 47 affordable homes for lower-income families are included in this mix, with 18 of these to have two bedroom configurations, and the remaining 29 units to be three-bedroom plans.

West facing-aerial view, Block 24S at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The project is being funded by Toronto Community Housing in partnership with all three levels of government. TCHC is providing $5.875 million in funding, the province is contributing $6.878 million, with the federal government adding $232,245. $1.4 million in additional funding—which includes waived development fees and property taxes—is being provided by the City of Toronto.

South facade of Block 24S at Regent Park, image by Forum contributor Benito

TCHC will begin taking resident applications this fall, with the building currently anticipated for completion this coming spring.

Rendering depicting the completed Block 24S, image courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

We will keep you updated as Regent Park's various projects continue to come together. In the meantime, make sure to check out our database files for more information. Want to share your thoughts on the Regent Park revitalization? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or to join in the ongoing discussion in one of our associated Forum threads.