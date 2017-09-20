| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a sunrise view of the St. James Town skyline. Submitted to The Selby's Forum thread by contributor 111, this east-facing view shows The Selby rising above neighbouring James Cooper Mansion, with the apartment towers of the St. James Town neighbourhood.

The Selby, James Cooper Mansion, and the St. James skyline, image by Forum contributor 111

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!