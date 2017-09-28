| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Financial District at night. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Jonathan Castellino, this view faces down towards the King and Bay intersection from Scotia Plaza, framed by the TD Centre, First Canadian Place, and Commerce Court West.

Toronto's Financial District at night, image by Jonathan Castellino via Flickr

