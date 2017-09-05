| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an acute-angle view of the new EY Tower in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ProjectEnd, this view captures the 40-storey office tower's south side, including the rebuilt south facade of the Art Deco Concourse Building that previously occupied the site.

EY Tower in Toronto's Financial District, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

