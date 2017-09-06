| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Jason Paris via Instagram, and features a view of the new dog-themed fountain at Toronto's Berczy Park. Part of the recent Claude Cormier + Associés-led revitalization of the wedge-shaped public space, the new fountain has become a hotspot for selfie-takers since being turned on earlier this year.

Berczy Park fountain, image by Jason Paris via Instagram

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!