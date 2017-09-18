| by Jack Landau |

With a fall sales launch in the works, the first marketing image has appeared for the second phase at Concert Properties' Kip District community. Named for its location near Kipling subway station, the Dundas Street West-located community's 28-storey first tower is sold out and well into construction. Phase two of the six-acre master-planned community is a 24-storey tower designed by Quadrangle.

Facing southeast towards phase 2 of The Kip District, image courtesy of Concert Properties

The first rendering of the project reveals a four-storey podium fronting on Dundas with retail at grade, brick finishes, and inset balconies above. Beyond the stepback, the tower will carry on some of the design language established by the complex's Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed first phase, with the tower's north facade being articulated by precast concrete frames, but here the design shifts as it rises while balconies make up the bulk of the tower's east and west facades.

North facade of The Kip District 2, image courtesy of Concert Properties

The community will eventually have 5 towers surrounding a central green space, with landscape design by the MBTW Group. A wave of growth is anticipated to transform this area over the coming couple decades, increasing Central Etobicoke's population by 40% over less than 25 years, accompanied by improvements to local infrastructure, including a MiWay and GO hub at Kipling station by 2019, newly reconfigured city streets where the Six Points Interchange is now (that work—a recent award winner at the Toronto Urban Design Awards—has already started), and plans for a new civic centre and downtown for Etobicoke within walking distance to the east. The area's proximity to major highways and Pearson International Airport also serve future growth in the area.

Site Plan for The Kip District by Quadrangle and The MBTW Group for Concert Properties

The extensive public realm surrounding The Kip District's buildings will be complemented by a variety of amenities in the phase 2 tower. Residents at Kip 2 will have access to spaces including a lobby with a connected lounge space, a rooftop party room with an adjoining lounge and wet bar as well as a dining room with full kitchen, a fitness centre, and an outdoor terrace with grilling stations.

Units within the new tower will offer linear kitchen arrangements with finishes like quartz countertops and backsplashes, and integrated appliances from KitchenAid. Bathrooms at Kip District 2 will include natural colour palettes, while private balconies and terraces will offer views of the surrounding cityscape.

Looking north to The Kip District's green space, image by Quadrangle for Concert Properties

While sales for the project have not begun yet, Kip 2 is now accepting registrations from prospective buyers.

