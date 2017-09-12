| by Eric Chen |

A rezoning application has been submitted to the City of Toronto by CTN Developments for a proposed mixed use building just south of Finch Avenue on Jane Street. 2839 Jane Street is located on an acre-sized lot adjacent to Yorkwoods Plaza. The building is proposed to rise 12 storeys and contain a total of 172 residential units, while retail spaces line the sidewalk at grade level.

Looking northeast to 2839 Jane, image from CTN Developments submission to the City of Toronto

Architect Hatem Nassif uses projections and frames to give the building's faces definition. Service dock and parking garage entrance will be hidden from the street frontages to the northeast. Vehicle access is to the property is off Yorkwoods Gate.

Looking southeast to 2839 Jane, image from CTN Developments submission to the City of Toronto

The building will include a 3 storey below grade parking structure for residents and visitors with a total of 212 parking spaces.

Looking northeast to 2839 Jane, image from CTN Developments submission to the City of Toronto

Zoning amendment were applied for this summer, and site plan approval submitted last week. Pending approvals and successful sales, occupancy is targeted for Spring of 2020.

