| by Jack Landau |

Plans were submitted to the City of Toronto about a year ago by developer Bazis for a new townhome development at 599 Lawrence Avenue West, a short distance east of the TTC's Lawrence West subway station. Since withdrawn, Bazis has now submitted similar plans for a site just a few doors to the east at 579-585 Lawrence, where four single-family homes currently stand.

Site of Oasis Townhomes on Lawrence, image retrieved from Apple Maps

While Bazis is maintaining their branding—Oasis Townhomes on Lawrence—they have moved from a modern design by Roy Varacalli for the first submission to a more traditionally-styled exterior by architects Suriano for the recent submission.

Oasis Townhomes on Lawrence, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The new plan counts 12, four-storey freehold townhomes broken up into blocks of 4 and 8 units, all either 3 or 4-bedroom models, finished in a mix of brick masonry, stucco and vinyl siding, with wood panel finishes at the top of the 14-metre-high structures. 1 parking space is planned for each home. TTC buses are just outside the door, or the subway is just over a 500 metre walk to the west No underground structures will be built as part of the project, owing to challenging below-grade conditions on-site.

A few blocks to the west, on the other side of Lawrence West Station, another townhome project is being planned at 713 Lawrence. Marketed by Wycliffe Homes as Midtowns on the Subway, the project proposes 84 stacked, back-to-back townhome units designed by SRN Architects.

713 Lawrence West, image retrieved from Apple Maps

The plan calls for four blocks of 16 townhomes and one block of 20, each block rising three storeys plus a rooftop terrace and penthouse to 11.7 metres. The most westerly block at Bolingbroke Road is H-shaped, with access to a below-grade garage, with 89 parking spaces housed on a single level.

Midtowns on the Subway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the projects, linked below.