| by Jack Landau |

Etobicoke's Cloverdale Mall has been part of the Dundas and The East Mall area for over 6 decades, part of Canada's first wave of shopping centres. Originally built as an open-air plaza before being converted to an enclosed shopping centre in the 1980s, it was renovated again in the 2000s. The north end department store began as a Morgan's before becoming a Hudson's Bay, then a Zellers, then most recently a Target store. Swept up in Target Canada's failure, the north end of the mall has suffered from the large vacancy since 2015. Now, a new proposal aims to replace the north end of the site with a new mall expansion that takes a finer-grained approach to retail while adding two freestanding sites in the parking lot.

Facing south at the former Target at Cloverdale Mall, image retrieved from Google Street View

Cloverdale Mall Expansion, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The plans from developer QuadReal Property Group and WZMH Architects calls for the demolition of the former Target location and the replacement of its footprint with a new addition containing a food court (laid out in a more modern 'food hall' style, more retail units, and office space. Two standalone structures would also be built, including a 6,506 m² Movati Athletic location at the north end of the parking lot, and a 595 m² commercial retail building fronting The East Mall. In total, the plan would introduce 38,302 m² of retail space and 1,858 m² of office space, with the 6,506 m² fitness facility classified as institutional space in planning documents.

Facing south at the former Target at Cloverdale Mall, image retrieved from Google Street View

Architectural plans show the mall expansion and the standalone buildings would be clad in a range of materials including a mix of red, grey, and brown brick masonry, architectural concrete blocks, metal fins, pre-finished metal panels, wood grain detailing, and an exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS) in multiple tones.

Facing south at the former Target at Cloverdale Mall, image retrieved from Google Street View

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.