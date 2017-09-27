| by Jack Landau |

The newest mid-rise development along Toronto's St. Clair Avenue just west of Avenue Road is now topped out and partially clad, as construction brings Madison Homes and Fieldgate Urban's ZIGG Condos closer to its 2018 completion. We last checked in on the 11-storey Kirkor Architects-designed condominium development back in March, when forming was nearing completion and the installation of exterior cladding had just commenced. In the time since, forming wrapped up, allowing the disassembly and removal of the tower crane earlier this month.

ZIGG Condos viewed from the west on St. Clair Avenue, image by Craig White

The building's main cladding of contrasting black and white precast panels is now largely in place after a lengthy installation period. ZIGG's exterior includes 730 individual precast elements, which had to be lifted into position and securely welded. On average, about 12 sections of precast could be installed per day, and the complex nature of the task required more time than was initially estimated. With the precast work now virtually complete, activity has shifted to the installation of window wall panelling.

Window wall installation underway at the base of ZIGG, image by Craig White

Work has also begun on the interior spaces within the building. During the initial steps in this process, crews have been laying out wall locations with snapped chalk lines. Framers can then install the metal wall studs, with mechanical and electrical rough-in work able to follow next, and drywalling not far behind. An upcoming step in construction will be the start of streetscape work, which has been tentatively scheduled to commence in October.

ZIGG Condos viewed from the northeast on St. Clair, image by Craig White

Complete, the project will bring 166 new homes to St. Clair West. Residents of the building will have access to a selection of amenity spaces appointed by the DesignAgency, including a pet washing station, a fitness centre, a media lounge, a games area, party room with bar, kitchen, and dining area on the ground floor. The project will also offer a number of rooftop amenities like an indoor bar/lounge, outdoor reclining loungers, barbecues, a dining area, and a sheltered trellis-covered lounge space.

ZIGG Condos, image courtesy of Madison/Fieldgate

