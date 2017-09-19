| by Jack Landau |

Since our last look at Great Gulf's Yonge & Rich this past spring, work on the 45-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower—named for its location on Toronto's Richmond Street one block east of Yonge—has picked up pace. At the time of our last update in May, excavation of the project's cavernous seven-level underground parking garage had bottomed out at its west and north ends.

A significant milestone came and went with the installation of a tower crane in July. With the tower crane capable of hoisting machinery and materials in and out of the pit, activity shifted to the removal of the ramp, which has since been reduced to a small mound at the southern arm of the pit's L-shaped footprint. Once the last remaining bits of the ramp are removed, one of the next steps will be the installation of a second tower crane at this location.

Facing south across the Yonge & Rich site, image by Craig White

Further steps are outlined in a 3D construction walkthrough video by builder Tucker Hi-Rise's virtual construction and design platform, TLogic. The video shows that the twin cranes will be used throughout the forming of the tower floors, with each crane working on one of the two tower volumes.

Yonge & Rich site viewed from the corner of Richmond and Victoria, image by Craig White

The completed development will bring a boost in Downtown residential density in the form of 669 new condominium units. The suites will come in a mix of 3 studio units, 465 one-bedroom units, 197 two-bedroom units, and 4 three-bedroom units.

Yonge & Rich Condominiums, image courtesy of Great Gulf

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and the project begins to make its mark on the streetscape.