| by Jack Landau |

Recent growth in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community has added a new skyline to Etobicoke, and a number of new buildings planned here are promising to continue this trend. The demand for family sized units is on the rise in this waterfront neighbourhood, and two new buildings by Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group are catering to this growing market.

Following on the heels of the 53-storey Vita on the Lake—soon to rise on Lake Shore Boulevard just east of Park Lawn Road—Mattamy and Biddington are now a few months into the marketing process for follow-up phase Vita Two on The Lake. Beside the first phase but closer to the lake, Vita Two will continue the design language established by Graziani + Corazza Architects in phase 1, offering 169 condominium units.

Vita Two on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Available in one to three-bedroom configurations, and priced from the mid $500,000s, Vita Two's units will offer suites ranging in size from 481 ft² to 2,073 ft², boasting ceiling heights of 9' or even 10'. Earlier this year, we got our first glimpse of Vita Two's suite layouts, with floorplans covering the building's one and two-bedroom units. Now, a newly-released floorplan is revealing the layout of Vita Two's largest unit, with the postal code-like name of V3D-08T.

Layout V3D-08T at Vita Two, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

At 2,073 ft² and priced from $3,117,990, layout V3D-08T is located on the building's fifth floor. The layout offers three bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. A separate powder room is found on the suite's centre hallway. The family-friendly arrangement of the unit's rooms—the master bedroom is off on its own at one end of the suite—is further complemented by a generous wraparound terrace with south and east exposures looking across Humber Bay Shores parkland towards Lake Ontario and the Downtown Toronto skyline.

As sales progress for Vita Two, only five floorplans remain listed on the website for first phase Vita. Three of these plans are in excess of 1,000 ft², while four of the five offer at least two bedrooms.

Vita on The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Additional information and images are available in the projects' database files, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.