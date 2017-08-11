| by Jack Landau |

The 81-unit first phase of Triumph Developments' Howard Park Residences is now being joined by a second phase on Howard Park Avenue in Toronto's Roncesvalles Village area. Like phase 1, the 96-unit Howard Park 2 is a terracing 8-storey mid-rise from architects RAW Design, with a complementary design sharing the same striking 45° angles that made the first phase a contender in our "Best Buildings of 2015 Readers' Poll."

Howard Park Residences with phase 2 visible to the left, image by Craig White

Construction of Howard Park 2 kicked off in early-2016 with the start of shoring. By September 2016, excavation had bottomed out, and a tower crane was installed at the base of the pit. Forming of below-grade components continued through early 2017, when work reached grade. By April of this year, work had begun on forming the building's second level, along with the first signs of the sawtooth-shaped floorplates. In the months since, Howard Park 2 has grown at a considerable pace, with crews now forming the eight and final residential level.

Howard Park 2 approaching final height, image by Craig White

With the building practically topped out, its relationship with the first phase building has become much more apparent. The two phases' continuous streetwall along Howard Park Avenue is briefly interrupted by their set-back lobbies, which together form a forecourt area by landscape architects Ferris + Associates Inc., featuring raised planters and corten steel finishes.

Both phases of Howard Park Residences meet, image by Craig White

A closer look reveals that the first elements of ductwork, plumbing, and electrical are being put in place on the building's lower levels. This view also reveals metal framing on the outside of the building, which will be used to mount exterior finishes.

Utility installation at Howard Park 2, image by Craig White

Additional information, renderings, and earlier articles on the project can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.