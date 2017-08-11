| by Jack Landau |

In the roughly six weeks since we last checked in on Rockport Group's Montgomery Square, construction of the new rental tower has picked up considerable speed in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. At the time of our last update close to the end of June, concrete had risen three levels above the top of the 1936 limestone façade of Postal Station K, which is being preserved and incorporated into the project's Yonge Street frontage. Significant progress has been made in the time since, with the tower now rising 14 storeys above Yonge Street.

Montgomery Square, viewed from the northeast on Yonge Street, image by Jack Landau

Designed by RAW with heritage elements overseen by specialists ERA Architects, Montgomery Square will rise 27 storeys to a height of 276 feet. The external construction hoist for which installation began a couple months ago is now in use shuttling personnel, materials, and machinery up and down the growing building.

Montgomery Square, viewed from the south on Yonge Street, image by Jack Landau

A series of terraced stepbacks that bridge the podium and tower's massing together is now complete on the west side of the building, with subsequent tower floors all having common floorplate sizes. The repetitive nature of the tower floors has allowed construction crews to get into a rhythm with the forming and pouring of levels. At the current rate of construction, Montgomery Square is expected to top out around the end of the year. Aside from the west terraces, the image below also shows that metal framing is now in place for the brick cladding that will be used for the podium levels, a material that will have the lower floors in harmony with the homes to the west.

West stepbacks viewed from Montgomery Avenue, image by Jack Landau

At street level, a landscaping plan by Janet Rosenberg + Studio will enhance the public realm fronting the site, offering a public plaza with outdoor seating, street trees, and raised stone planters. This addition will replace the earlier public forecourt that occupied the same site with a newer iteration offering improved accessibility and fewer pedestrian obstacles.

Postal Station K facade on Yonge Street, image by Jack Landau

This plaza will act as the doorstep to the restored Postal Station K facades, which will play host to 20,000 ft² of restaurant and retail space spread across three levels. Above, the tower will house a total of 233 luxury rental suites, providing a high-end alternative to home ownership in the neighbourhood.

Montgomery Square rising at Yonge and Montgomery, image by Jack Landau

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, make sure to check out our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.