| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to March 6th, 2008, for a snapshot of construction at Aspen Ridge Homes' Vü Condos, a Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium and townhome development at the northwest corner of Toronto's George and Adelaide intersection. At the time the photo below was captured by Forum contributor current, a third tower crane was being installed at the site as below-grade forming continued. In the background, the concrete elevator core of the 51-storey Bay Adelaide Centre west tower could be seen rising from the Financial District.

Vü Condos under construction, March 6th, 2008, image by Forum contributor current

Returning to the same spot in 2017 presents some significant changes to the view. Vü Condos' towers and mid-rise buildings were completed in 2010, as was the Bay Adelaide Centre's west tower. The latter has since been joined by a shorter east tower, while the former Trump Tower—soon to be the St. Regis—was completed in 2012.

Looking northwest from Adelaide and George, August 2017, image by Jack Landau

A slightly different angle reveals the full height of Vü Condos' taller 24-storey tower.

Vü Condos, August 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!