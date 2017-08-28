| by Jack Landau |

Plans continue to evolve for the redevelopment of the Weston Bakery site on Eastern Avenue between Broadview and Carlaw in Toronto's East End. Originally proposed at 7 storeys by developers Graywood and Alterra with a design by Turner Fleischer Architects back in early 2012, the proposal was never reviewed by city staff due to a land use issue with the site. In the years since, the lands were re-designated from employment to mixed-use in the City of Toronto's Official Plan, leading to a resubmission in late 2016. This new plan came with another 7-storey design, this time by Diamond Schmitt Architects that—like its predecessor—retains the heritage details of the former Brown’s Breads/Weston Bakery at 462 Eastern Avenue, with this element being overseen by heritage specialists GBCA Architects.

462 Eastern Avenue subject site, image via Google Maps

Another revision was submitted earlier this month, building over and behind the Eastern Avenue heritage frontage, now to 9 storeys and a height of 27 metres. It would contain 25,253.56 m² of residental space and 1,151 m² of nonresidential retail and amenity spaces.

Looking northeast to 462 Eastern Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The latest iteration responds to concerns from Toronto's Heritage Preservation Services Staff, especially regarding plans for the building's southeast corner, where a large glassy volume has now been thoroughly reimagined. The new design means to commemorate the portions of the existing building that will be lost in the redevelopment. This will include the use of materials salvaged during demolition to create brick pilasters as part of the ground floor treatment for new sections.

2016 and 2017 versions of 462 Eastern Avenue, images retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

A total of 308 condominium units would come in a mix of 5 studio units, 193 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units. The residential suites along with ground floor retail would be served by a three-level underground parking garage containing 317 spaces, with 260 for residential use, 46 for visitor use, and 11 for retail use.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.