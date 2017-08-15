| by Jack Landau |

As it grows towards its final 65-storey height, Tridel's Ten York has been entering into views of the Toronto skyline captured from various points around the city. Among the most popular vantage points, views from the Islands and Toronto Harbour show the Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower's growing impact. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor torontoboy, this view shows that installation of the tower's cladding is also progressing quickly, rising several levels behind the forming process.

Tridel's Ten York on the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor torontoboy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!