| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Tridel's new SQ Condos at Alexandra Park development. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this photo shows the striking exterior of the 14-storey, Teeple Architects-designed condominium development.

SQ Condos at Alexandra Park, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!