| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the base of Great Gulf Homes' One Bloor East for a view of the 257-metre, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium tower's west facade. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this view shows that the tower's exterior is nearly complete, with only a few panels of glazing left to install before One Bloor's sculptural aesthetic is fully realized.

West facade of One Bloor East viewed fro Yonge Street, image by Marcus Mitanis

