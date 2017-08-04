| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Jasonzed, who submitted this sunset view of Mississauga. Captured by drone from above the go-kart track at the Playdium entertainment complex, this view looks over the Square One mall towards Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' landmark Absolute World condominium development.

Sunset view of Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

