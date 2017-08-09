| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Flickr contributor Stéphane Legrand, showing a view of the Toronto skyline captured just after sunset. Shot from high above the Entertainment District, this view faces east into the heart of the Financial District.

Toronto skyline after sunset, image by Stéphane Legrand via Flickr

